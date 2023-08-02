Jordan arrests an Israeli trying infiltrate the country

ALBAWABA - According to the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces, the southern military area successfully thwarted an illegal infiltration attempt into Jordanian territory from one of its borders by an Israeli citizen.

Border Guard forces operated in accordance with the rules of engagement, resulting in the arrest of the suspect, who was then turned over to the relevant authorities.

Emphasizing the Armed Forces' unwavering commitment to safeguarding national borders, the source underscored their vigilance in deterring any unlawful activities, including infiltration or smuggling endeavors, stressing that the Armed Forces remain steadfast in their dedication to preserving Jordan's national security, Petra News Agency reported.