Jordan Ban Travellers From France, Germany, Spain to Stop Covid-19

Jordan will bar entry to travellers coming from France, Germany and Spain to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

Saad Jaber told journalists in the capital Amman that the move, effective from this coming Monday, was part of efforts to limit the virus' spread in the kingdom.

Jordan, which has already barred travellers from South Korea, Iran and Italy, has so far had one confirmed COVID-19 case in a traveller returning from Italy.

Amman would also "no longer allow Jordanians to visit" countries covered by the ban, Jaber said.

The kingdom, which is heavily dependent on tourism, would also "ban the entry of a ship coming to [Red Sea tourist resort] Aqaba from Italy, carrying 700 people", he said.

Italy has become the main European epicentre of the COVID-19 virus over the past month. The entire country was put on lockdown on Tuesday morning to prevent its further spread as Italy's healthcare system struggles to cope with the rapidly growing number of cases.

Jaber added that the kingdom would bar travellers arriving from and departing to neighbouring Lebanon as well as partially shut down its land borders with Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Israeli media reported on Monday that Jordan had partially shut its land border with the West Bank.

Only travellers who hold an ID for East Jerusalem or the Palestinian Authority will be allowed to travel through crossings into the occupied West Bank, reports indicated.

This article has been adapted from its original source.