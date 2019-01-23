Jordan Cabinet Undergoes 'Minor' Reshuffle

PM Omar Razzaz (Twitter)

A Royal Decree was issued on Tuesday approving a reshuffle in Prime Minister Omar Razzaz’s Cabinet.

Walid Maani was appointed as Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education, Walid Masri as Minister of Municipal Affairs, Majd Shweikeh as Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and Anmar Khasawneh as Minister of Transport, according to a Royal Court statement.

Shweikeh’s previous portfolio of institutional development was scrapped in the new government make-up, however, Razzaz later in the day decided to delegate the mandate of the portfolio, now under the Prime Ministry’s jurisdiction, to Shweikeh, in addition to her new role as tourism minister.

The decision would also see Shweikeh handling communiqués regarding complaints and services.

The new ministers were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah at Al Husseiniya Palace in the presence of Razzaz, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas.

Earlier in the day, a Royal Decree was issued accepting the resignation of the following ministers as of January 22: Minister of Transport and Minister of Municipal Affairs Walid Masri and Minister of State for Institutional Performance Development Majd Shweikeh.

A Royal Decree was issued on November 4 accepting the resignation of Education Minister Azmi Mahafzah and Tourism Minister Lina Annab, effective November 1.

Another Royal Decree was issued on the same day approving the appointment of Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni and Shweikeh to handle the portfolios of the two outgoing ministries.

Mahafzah and Annab tendered their resignations over the loss of life in the Dead Sea incident a week earlier, when flashfloods resulted in the death of 21 people, mostly schoolchildren who were on a trip to the area.

This article has been adapted from its original source.