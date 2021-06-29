Jordan Calls For an End to The Crisis in Syria

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday participated in the ministerial meeting on Syria, which was held in Rome, upon a joint invitation from Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During the meeting, Safadi stressed the need to intensify efforts to reach a political solution that would end the Syrian crisis and “the historical catastrophe” that it caused, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi highlighted the need for this solution to preserve Syria's unity and rid it of terrorism, adding that the interests of the Syrian people and the end to their prolonged suffering should be above any consideration.

Safadi underlined the necessity to stabilise Syria, especially in southern areas, emphasising the importance of adopting effective mechanisms that ensure the delivery of humanitarian support across the border to the Syrian interior, and to everyone who needs it.

The minister warned of the decline in the support provided by the international community, host countries and UN organisations to the refugees, according to the statement.

Jordan hosts 300,000 Syrians and provides them with all the care it can, the minister said, stressing that providing a decent life for refugees is a shared responsibility of the international community.



The current approach to resolving the Syrian crisis has not succeeded in ending it or in reducing the suffering of the Syrian people, which requires adopting new approaches capable of reaching a political solution to the crisis, he indicated.

In addition, Safadi held talks with the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and reviewed the efforts made to mobilise an effective international effort to reach a political solution to the crisis.

Affirming Jordan's support for the efforts made by the UN, he stressed that ending the crisis and the suffering of the Syrian people is a top priority. All efforts must be united to restore Syria’s security, stability and role in the region, he added.

The countries that participated in the meeting at the level of foreign ministers and senior officials included: Italy, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, the UAE, Qatar, Canada, Japan, Turkey, Ireland and Norway, in addition to the participation of the Secretary General of the Arab League and the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Affairs.