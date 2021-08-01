  1. Home
Jordan Closes Syria Jaber Border For Security Reasons

Published August 1st, 2021 - 06:54 GMT
Jaber Border crossing with Syria.
In this file photo taken on November 7, 2018, a vehicle enters Syria through the recently reopened Nassib/Jaber border post in the Deraa province, at the Syrian-Jordanian border south of Damascus. (AFP/ File Photo)
Jordan's border crossing with Syria is temporarily closed.

 The Jaber Border crossing with Syria will be closed for security reasons, an official source at the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.

Stressing that the decision was made due to security developments on the Syrian side, the source said that passengers and cargo traffic at the crossing will be halted temporarily, noting that the border crossing will be reopened when conditions are safe, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.


