Jordan Closes Syria Jaber Border For Security Reasons

Highlights
Jordan's border crossing with Syria is temporarily closed.
The Jaber Border crossing with Syria will be closed for security reasons, an official source at the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.
Stressing that the decision was made due to security developments on the Syrian side, the source said that passengers and cargo traffic at the crossing will be halted temporarily, noting that the border crossing will be reopened when conditions are safe, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved.