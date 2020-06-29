Jordan Condemns Decision to Install Elevator Between East Jerusalem and The Buraq Wall

Jordan on Sunday condemned a decision by Israeli authorities to install an elevator linking parts of the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem with the Buraq Wall, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Ministry Spokesperson Daifallah Fayez expressed the Kingdom’s rejection of all unilateral Israeli measures in the Old City in the vicinity of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, including this project, which will change the nature of the Old City and its Arab identity, in addition to violating international law and UNESCO resolutions.

Israel, as an occupation force, must abide by its commitments under international law, the provisions of which have considered East Jerusalem as part of the occupied territories since 1967, he said.

He called for a halt to the shift in the identity of the Old City. The Kingdom, in coordination with Palestine and UNESCO, will take action to counter this step, he stressed.

