Jordan Condemns Ongoing Israeli Violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned on Wednesday the ongoing Israeli violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The latest of these violations was storming the holy mosque by an Israeli Knesset member along with dozens of extremists under Israeli police escort, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministry's spokesperson Dhaif Allah Al-Fayez said these actions are rejected and constitute a provocation to Muslims around the world and a violation of Israel's obligations as the occupying Power in accordance with the international law.

Al-Fayez warned of the continuation of these violations.

He also called for an end to them and respect for the historical and legal status quo, stressing that the Al-Aqsa Mosque, with a full area of 144 dunums, is a place of worship for Muslims only.

This article has been adapted from its original source.