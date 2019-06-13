Jordan Denounces Attack on Saudi Arabia's Airport

Jordan on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack that targeted Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia carried out by Houthi militia, which left 26 people injured.

The Foreign Ministry stressed in a statement that any attack against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s security is an attack on the region’s security as a whole, and that Jordan stands by any measures taken by Saudi Arabia to safeguard its security and combat terrorism in all its forms.

The ministry also reiterated that the security of Jordan and Saudi Arabia is one, reaffirming the Kingdom’s complete solidarity with Saudis and its confidence in their ability to maintain their security and stability, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.





