Jordan: An Economic Deal Cannot Substitute for Peace

Jordan's prime minister says an economic deal cannot be a substitute for a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, echoing concerns by critics of the US peace summit in Bahrain last month.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Sunday that the "road to peace is clear" and must be based upon the creation of an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

He says that "there is no compromise or project or deal that will divert us from these priorities."

His remarks came during a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammad Shtayyeh.





In Bahrain, the US promoted its plan calling for $50 billion of investment in Palestinian areas and neighbouring Arab countries.

However, the main architect of the plan, Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, has said that the Palestinians are not ready for a state and the US plan is expected to give Israel control of all of Jerusalem as well as large parts of the West Bank.

The Palestinians boycotted the Bahrain conference regarding the deal, accusing the US of trying to buy off their right to national self-determination.

