Jordan Election: Voter Turn Out Stands at Under 1.2 Million, 21% of Electorates

Turnout in parliamentary elections for the 19th Lower House, which began at 7 a.m., was at 21.57 percent at 4:13 p.m Tuesday, according to updated figures.



In a real-time update, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said that a total of 1.972 million votes, out of a 4,640,643-strong electorate were cast.



Out of 2,433,482 registered female voters, 471,005, or 19.28 percent, have cast votes. As for the 2,197,161 male voters, some 529,967, or 24.12, have voted, it said.





Some 1,824 polling stations with over 8,061 ballot boxes have been prepared to receive voters nationwide.



According to the IEC's official website, 1,693 candidates in 294 electoral lists are contesting the Lower House's 130 seats spread over 23 electoral districts across the Kingdom, of which at least 15 seats are reserved for women under the women's quota.

This article has been adapted from its original source.