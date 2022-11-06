Jordan FM Safadi meets Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Ayman Safadi and United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday held talks focused on enhancing bilateral relations, Arab issues and regional and global developments of common interest.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi-held Sir Bani Yas Forum, both ministers stressed the continuation of systematic institutional efforts to boost cooperation in various fields in a manner that reflects the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi and his counterpart reviewed the progress of joint projects and cooperation programmes adopted by the two countries.

In relevance to Arab issues, foremost of which the Palestinian cause, and regional and global developments, both sides reiterated ongoing cooperation and coordination to serve mutual interests and enhance joint Arab action to resolve regional crises.

Safadi also expressed appreciation for the UAE's support for Jordan in addressing economic challenges.

On the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi-held forum, Safadi held discussions with a number of foreign ministers taking part in the event.

During a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein, Safadi focused on enhancing bilateral relations within the framework of the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Egypt.

He also extended Jordan’s congratulations for forming the new Iraqi government, stressing the Kingdom’s support to Iraq’s security and stability.

Safadi also met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu over enhancing economic cooperation, and build on the outcomes of the summit that brought His Majesty King Abdullah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held on the sidelines of 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 77).

Talks also went over the regional developments, with both sides exchanging views over efforts to resolve regional crises.

The two ministers expressed keenness to enhance cooperation.

During a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, foreign minister of Pakistan, the two ministers agreed to identify sectors that could help in increasing economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and to prepare for a broader meeting to prepare programmes and plans for this end.

Safadi reiterated the Kingdom’s solidarity with Pakistan to address the impacts of the unprecedented floods that hit the country, with Zardari expressing appreciation for Jordan’s efforts in this arena.

During a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, talks went over bilateral cooperation under the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Cyprus, as well as preparations for a summit scheduled in Cyprus this month.

Safadi and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell discussed Jordanian-EU relations, as well as preparations for the seventh UfM Regional Forum to be held this month in Barcelona under the co-chairmanship of the Kingdom and the EU.

The meetings also included UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen, with Safadi expressing support for Pedersen’s efforts, and stressing the need for scaling up efforts to realise a political solution for the Syrian crisis.

During a meeting with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, Safadi warned of the danger of Israeli escalation against the Palestinians, stressing the need to halt illegal violations that undermine the peace process.

Safadi stressed the need to respect the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites, urging to stop all provocations and violations.

Winsland emphasised ongoing action in cooperation with Jordan to reactivate the peace process, stressing the UN stance in support of the two-state solution and expressing rejection of unilateral measures that undermine it.

