Jordan: Interior Minister Resigns in Post-Election Illegal Gatherings, 'Gun-Firing' Festivities

Minister of Interior Tawfiq Halalmeh has resigned in the wake of violations, particularly illegal gatherings and festive firing incidents in some areas of the Kingdom following the elections held Tuesday, which drew wide public criticism.



"Today, Interior Minister Tawfiq Halalmeh chose to resign from the government stemming from his moral and political responsibility, following the violations that took place during the past two days, including celebrations and rioting that followed the electoral process and the use of firearms in some regions of the Kingdom", Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh told a press conference this evening.



"I salute him for this responsible position and deep sense of responsibility," the prime Minister said, adding that he had accepted the resignation and forwarded it to His Majesty the King for final approval.



Earlier in the day, His Majesty King Abdullah II wrote on his Twitter account: "The regrettable scenes that we saw after the electoral process are a clear breach of the law. They infringe on the safety and health of society, and do not express the true awareness of the vast majority of our citizens in all governorates of the dear country. We are a state of law, and the law applies to everyone and no one is excluded."



The prime minister stressed that the government will not be complacent in enforcing the law following grave violations by some citizens and will not stand idly by and will hold accountable everyone who was a party to these violations.



Joined in the press conference by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hunaiti and Director of the Public Security Department Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh, the prime minister said police presence has been beefed up in some regions of the Kingdom, vowing that "whoever broke the law and the curfew will receive punishment in accordance with the law".



Khasawneh said that the elections were held successfully and professionally with acceptable turnout rates despite some violations which hurt the overall picture in some regions.



"What we saw in the past two days was a breach to public peace", the premier said, adding that festive firing is a threat to innocent lives, something, he indicated, will not be accepted and will be firmly addressed according to the law.



Khasawneh offered his apologies to law-abiding citizens and pledged that the law will take its course against all those who broke the law.



He said that his government will revisit the legislation regulating the possession and use of firearms and will speed up the formulation of a relevant law.

.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hunaiti said the armed forces will strike with an iron hand and will support security agencies to enforce the law against whoever tampers with the rule of the law and state prestige or sows fear among citizens.



In turn, Director-General of the Public Security Department Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh said he ordered security agencies to use proportionate force against those engaged in festive firing or use firearms, vowing that the events seen over the past two days will not go unchecked.



He added that all of those of who flouted the curfew and engaged in shooting will be brought to justice, adding that festive firing and firearms possession is an ongoing problem which needs to be addressed.



Hawatmeh noted that 324 people engaged in festive firing had been arrested and a total of 29 firearms had been seized, vowing that all those involved in such violations will be brought to account.

Meanwhile the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- the Arab Army has begun to boost its presence in all cities and governorates countrywide to support efforts of the security departments, triggered by "some wrong behaviors and irresponsible practices," which have occurred last night in some regions after announcing the final results of the parliamentary elections, held last Tuesday.



Reinforced deployment aims to apply the law against law-breakers who infringe on the country's sovereignty and prestige and intimidate the citizens, after a "small" group have committed violations, which flout the Defense Law and threaten social peace, according to an Army statement issued on Thursday.



The JAF's reinforcement operation came in implementation of the Defense Law to impose a comprehensive curfew by establishing joint Army-police patrol points in a manner that preserves the citizen's health and safety, which would keep Jordan an oasis of security and stability, added the statement.