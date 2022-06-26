Jordan: Killer of University Student Iman Ershid Shoots Himself

Jordanian police announced on Sunday that the murderer of the university student Iman Ersheid shot himself, according to the Public Security Directorate.

Sources also added that the man has committed a suicide after being surrounded by policemen after finding out where he was hidden following his crime.

“We have identified a possible suspect and a special task team is hunting him down,” Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The victim, Iman Ersheid, 22, who was a student at the Applied Science Private University, was gunned down by a man who was wearing a cap last Thursday at her University campus.