Jordan King Abdullah Gets Invited to 30th Arab Summit in Tunisia

King Abdullah on Wednesday received an invitation from Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi to attend the 30th ordinary session of the Arab summit, scheduled to be held next March in Tunisia.

The invitation was delivered to the King by Minister Al Azhar Al Qarawi Al Shabi, the personal representative of the Tunisian president, during a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting, His Majesty conveyed his greetings to President Essebsi and wished him health and the Tunisian people further progress and prosperity.

Talks highlighted the deep-rooted Jordanian-Tunisian relations, as well as the keenness to strengthen them in various fields and to maintain coordination and consultation between the two countries on various issues of joint interest.

The King voiced Jordan’s keenness to render the March summit a success and to contribute to serving pan-Arab causes, activating joint Arab action and finding political solutions to the regional crises.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Adviser to His Majesty and Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas and Tunisian Ambassador to Jordan Khalid Sohaili attended the meeting.

