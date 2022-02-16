Jordan King Marks Veterans Day

King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, on Tuesday visited the 40th King Hussein Bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade, which is one of the formations in the Central Military Zone.

مع رفاق السلاح من كتيبة المدرعات مجددا، نلتقي في المكان ذاته لنستذكر أيام الخدمة العسكرية في صفوف جيشنا العربي. خالص محبتي وتقديري لهم ولكل المتقاعدين العسكريين الأعزاء pic.twitter.com/GdOpxAgOAA — عبدالله بن الحسين (@KingAbdullahII) February 15, 2022

The visit, attended by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, saw King Abdullah marking Veterans Day alongside a number of retired brothers in arms who served with King Abdullah in the Second Royal Armoured Battalion, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King paid tribute to all military retirees, thanking them for their service, dedication and sacrifice for the nation.



For their part, the retired servicemen expressed appreciation of King Abdullah's outreach and pride for having served alongside the King, noting that they will always remain ready to serve the homeland.

Also during the visit, King Abdullah was briefed on the Zayed tank, which recently entered into service, and toured a museum that documents the Battalion’s history.

شكرا حماة الوطن 🇯🇴

يوم الوفاء للمتقاعدين العسكريين والمحاربين القدامى

15 شباط 2022#الأردن #التلفزيون_الأردني #الجيش_العربي pic.twitter.com/xNTtGMz7Tt — Jordan TV-التلفزيون الأردني (@JrtvMedia) February 15, 2022

During his military service, the King, as lieutenant colonel in 1992, became commander of the Second Royal Armoured Battalion, which is part of the 40th King Hussein Bin Talal Royal Armoured Brigade.

The King also led one of the battalion’s platoons as a second lieutenant in his early military career.

Formed on 15 October 1952, the battalion is one of the oldest in the JAF. It fought in the 1967 and 1973 wars, and 53 of its personnel gave their lives as martyrs defending the homeland.

February 15th was designated as Veterans Day, upon the King’s directives in 2012, in recognition of the services and sacrifices of military personnel.

