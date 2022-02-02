Ex-Chief of Jordan's Royal Court Adnan Abu Odeh Passes Away

ALBAWABA - Adnan Abu Odeh, the former head of the Hashemite Royal Court of Jordan has died at the age of 89.
وفاة رئيس الديوان الملكي الأسبق عدنان أبو عودة#عاجل #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/aHumf7u63C— قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) February 2, 2022
He was born in 1933 in the city of Nablus and he held many ministerial positions from 1970 till 1984. He is also a former Senator in the Upper House of Jordan's parliament and published a biography in English.
وفاة الوزير ورئيس الديوان الملكي الاسبق عدنان ابو عودة https://t.co/R2inwpTVTz— موقع المملكة اليوم (@hkjtoday) February 2, 2022
