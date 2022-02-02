  1. Home
  3. Ex-Chief of Jordan's Royal Court Adnan Abu Odeh Passes Away

Ex-Chief of Jordan's Royal Court Adnan Abu Odeh Passes Away

Published February 2nd, 2022 - 08:53 GMT
ALBAWABA - Adnan Abu Odeh, the former head of the Hashemite Royal Court of Jordan has died at the age of 89. 

He was born in 1933 in the city of Nablus and he held many ministerial positions from 1970 till 1984. He is also a former Senator in the Upper House of Jordan's parliament and published a biography in English. 


The news of his death is being carried on different social media platforms.
 


