Jordan King Meets Lebanon's Prime Minister

Jordan King Abdullah on Sunday met Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at Al Husseiniya Palace. Both leaders have debated and discussed bilateral ties and means to expand cooperation.

The King reaffirmed Jordan’s ongoing support for Lebanon and the Lebanese people, according to a Royal Court statement.

The meeting also covered means to reach political solutions to regional crises, the statement said.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.

This article has been adapted from its original source.