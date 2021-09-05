Jordan: Man Gunned Down in His Car in Broad Daylight

Police over the weekend announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shooting incident that left a man dead in Amman on Thursday, official sources said.

The victim, who was not identified by officials, was gunned down while in his car in Amman’s Yadoudeh area, according to senior official sources.

“We received information that the victim was killed by an unknown assailant who was riding in another car,” Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Sartawi told The Jordan Times. He died the following day.

The police official added that a special team was tasked with investigating the incident.

“The special team tracked the victim’s last movements, and their investigations lead them to arrest a suspect in the shooting incident," Sartawi added.

Investigators found a weapon in the suspect’s possession, which was sent to the criminal lab for a ballistic match, the police official said.

“The experts at the lab made a comparison test between the bullets extracted from the victim’s body and the weapon that was seized in the suspect’s possession and it was a match,” Sartawi added.

A senior judicial source told The Jordan Times on Saturday that the suspect has a “military background and will be questioned by the military prosecutor”.

Police did not provide a motive behind the shooting and said investigations are ongoing in the case.

Meanwhile, social media users identified the victim as a pharmacist, stating that he was shot five times while in his vehicle.