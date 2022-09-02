Jordan, Palestine Seek to Defuse Israel's Ramon Airport Crisis

The Palestinian Minister of Transport and Communications, Asem Salem, has said that the Palestinian National Authority is against using Timna Airport, stressing that the Palestinian position on the airport is "clear, final and unquestionable".

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Salem said that the Palestinian National Authority "is against dealing with the Israelis at the expense of Jordan", stressing that "this is a consistent national position towards all Arabs, especially our eastern gate, Jordan."

The Palestinian Authority is not excited about Israel’s offer to allow Palestinians to travel abroad through the Ramon Airport, located in the Timna Valley in southern Israel.https://t.co/W291aZreYQ — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) July 21, 2022

"We advise the Palestinians not to use the new Israeli airport," he said, stressing, "Israel is indifferent to the life and welfare of the Palestinian people."



Salem stated that the Palestinian National Authority's communication with Turkey prevented tourist flights to Turkey from departing from the new Israeli airport.

#Palestinians joke about needing another flight to get to the #Ramon Airport as they have to travel for four hours from the West Bank to the airport.

Read full texthttps://t.co/Vflupo5uCb pic.twitter.com/u8A2IjyjUD — Politics Today (@mypoliticstoday) September 2, 2022



"It is our right to have a Palestinian airport like the rest of the world," the Palestinian minister said, urging the restart of Qalandia Airport "to be a gateway for Palestinians to cross to the Queen Alia International Airport."