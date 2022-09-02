Jordan, Palestine Seek to Defuse Israel's Ramon Airport Crisis

  1. Home
Published September 2nd, 2022 - 05:35 GMT
Ramon Airport
Ramon Airport in Eilat (AFP File Photo)

The Palestinian Minister of Transport and Communications, Asem Salem, has said that the Palestinian National Authority is against using Timna Airport, stressing that the Palestinian position on the airport is "clear, final and unquestionable".

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Salem said that the Palestinian National Authority "is against dealing with the Israelis at the expense of Jordan", stressing that "this is a consistent national position towards all Arabs, especially our eastern gate, Jordan."

"We advise the Palestinians not to use the new Israeli airport," he said, stressing, "Israel is indifferent to the life and welfare of the Palestinian people."

Salem stated that the Palestinian National Authority's communication with Turkey prevented tourist flights to Turkey from departing from the new Israeli airport.


"It is our right to have a Palestinian airport like the rest of the world," the Palestinian minister said, urging the restart of Qalandia Airport "to be a gateway for Palestinians to cross to the Queen Alia International Airport."

 

