Jordan parliament votes to expel Israeli envoy

ALBAWABA - The Jordanian parliament unanimously approved a proposal to expel the Israeli ambassador from Amman in retaliation for the "racist" statements and actions of the Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich towards Jordan and Palestine.

Wednesday's vote was unanimous in the 130-sear Lower House of Parliament.

It underscores the rising tension between the two Mideast neighbors, which signed a peace treaty in 1994 and have since maintained cordial ties.

Jordan has grown increasingly disgruntled with the extremist policies of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the most hardline right-wing Israeli government to take office in Israel's history.

It was the first time that Jordan's legislature managed to vote on dismissing the Israeli envoy from the kingdom.

Previously, Jordanian lawmakers threatened to or submitted proposals for the envoy's expulsion, but it never made it to a vote.

Following the vote, there are several steps to be taken. That includes endorsement by the Upper House of Parliament, also known as the Senate. The 65-member Senate, widely called the king's council, is appointed by the Jordanian monarch, who has the power to veto any parliamentary votes.

Jordanian deputies recently also called for severing relations with Israel, but this proposal was not subject to a vote.

On Sunday, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich used a platform in Paris bearing a map of Israel that covered the West Bank and Jordan. He also denied the presence of Palestinian history, culture and people.