Jordan Police Arrests Expelled MP Osama Al-Ajarmeh

Published June 17th, 2021 - 04:53 GMT
Jordanian MP was arrested yesterday
Jordanian Police. (AFP/ File Photo)
Police arrests expelled MP Osama Al-Ajarmeh.

A Jordanian MP expelled from parliament for inciting riots, has been arrested Jordan News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Jordanian MPs voted earlier this month to remove Osama Al-Ajarmeh from the lower house after violence erupted in the suburb of Naour, a stronghold of the Ajarmeh tribe in southwest Amman. 


Four police officers were wounded in clashes with supporters of the MP.

Al-Ajarmeh was seen in a video insulting King Abdullah II while carrying a sword and a gun in a shoulder holster.

