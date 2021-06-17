Jordan Police Arrests Expelled MP Osama Al-Ajarmeh

Highlights
Police arrests expelled MP Osama Al-Ajarmeh.
A Jordanian MP expelled from parliament for inciting riots, has been arrested Jordan News Agency reported on Wednesday.
Jordanian MPs voted earlier this month to remove Osama Al-Ajarmeh from the lower house after violence erupted in the suburb of Naour, a stronghold of the Ajarmeh tribe in southwest Amman.
Four police officers were wounded in clashes with supporters of the MP.
قوات الأمن الأردنية تعتقل النائب المفصول أسامة العجارمة pic.twitter.com/HopaMbM6U0— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 16, 2021
Al-Ajarmeh was seen in a video insulting King Abdullah II while carrying a sword and a gun in a shoulder holster.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.