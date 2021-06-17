Jordan Police Arrests Expelled MP Osama Al-Ajarmeh

A Jordanian MP expelled from parliament for inciting riots, has been arrested Jordan News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Jordanian MPs voted earlier this month to remove Osama Al-Ajarmeh from the lower house after violence erupted in the suburb of Naour, a stronghold of the Ajarmeh tribe in southwest Amman.



Four police officers were wounded in clashes with supporters of the MP.

قوات الأمن الأردنية تعتقل النائب المفصول أسامة العجارمة pic.twitter.com/HopaMbM6U0 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 16, 2021

Al-Ajarmeh was seen in a video insulting King Abdullah II while carrying a sword and a gun in a shoulder holster.