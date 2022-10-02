Jordan Police Officer Probed For Alleged Sexual Assault

Police on Saturday said that they have referred several officers for questioning in connection with an alleged sexual assault against a foreign woman in Amman last week.

Public Security Directorate (PSD) Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said that the department received a complaint from a foreign woman last week who reported that she was sexually assaulted by a police officer.

“We immediately began investigating the incident and summoned several police officers for questioning,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The suspects were referred to the Police Court criminal prosecutor, according to Sartawi.

“The suspects are being interrogated by the police prosecutor, who took all the necessary legal and judicial procedures against them,” Sartawi added.

The police official would not provide any additional information regarding the nationality of the victim, or the day the alleged incident took place.

Investigations of the incident are ongoing, according to a PSD statement.

