Jordan Positive PCR Tests Hit 2%

COVID-19 killed nine people in Jordan in the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 9,671, and a total of 520 cases were recorded, pushing the caseload to some 747,000, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The MoH said in a press statement Monday that 73 people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 54 others were admitted, as the total number of COVID-19 patients receiving medical treatment in hospitals stands at 443.



The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom hovers around 6,500, it added.

Some 730,830 COVID-19 patients, including patients who had been self-isolating, have fully recovered so far.

It said 2.7 percent of the 19,200 tests conducted today came back positive.