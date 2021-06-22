Jordan Positive PCR Tests Hit 2%

COVID-19 killed nine people in Jordan in the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 9,671, and a total of 520 cases were recorded, pushing the caseload to some 747,000, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
The MoH said in a press statement Monday that 73 people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 54 others were admitted, as the total number of COVID-19 patients receiving medical treatment in hospitals stands at 443.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom hovers around 6,500, it added.
Some 730,830 COVID-19 patients, including patients who had been self-isolating, have fully recovered so far.
It said 2.7 percent of the 19,200 tests conducted today came back positive.
