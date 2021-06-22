  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Jordan Positive PCR Tests Hit 2%

Jordan Positive PCR Tests Hit 2%

Published June 22nd, 2021 - 09:44 GMT
COVID-19 cases in Jordan hit around 6,500
PCR test. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
COVID kills nine in Jordan, positive tests at two percent

COVID-19 killed nine people in Jordan in the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 9,671, and a total of 520 cases were recorded, pushing the caseload to some 747,000, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Also ReadJordan: Remote Learning is Not Working, Kids Want to Get Back to School!Jordan: Remote Learning is Not Working, Kids Want to Get Back to School!

The MoH said in a press statement Monday that 73 people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 54 others were admitted, as the total number of COVID-19 patients receiving medical treatment in hospitals stands at 443.


The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom hovers around 6,500, it added.

Some 730,830 COVID-19 patients, including patients who had been self-isolating, have fully recovered so far.

Also ReadJordan: Remote Learning is Not Working, Kids Want to Get Back to School!Safe Summer: Jordan Begins to Ease Covid-19 Restrictions

It said 2.7 percent of the 19,200 tests conducted today came back positive.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:COVID-19 casesCovid-19JordanAmman

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2021 Petra News Agency, All Rights Reserved

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...