Jordan Premier Highlights Political Parties in 'Culture of Pluralism'

Jordanian government (Twitter)

The government is committed to improving all political reform-oriented laws and instilling a culture of participation in the democratisation process, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with representatives of political parties, Razzaz announced the launch of a nationwide dialogue on the Decentralisation Law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Razzaz highlighted the role of political parties in instilling the culture of pluralism, dialogue and social acceptance, according to Petra.

The premier also called for more engagement of the political parties in the decision-making process and in defining development priorities.

Pledging to protect civil rights and public freedoms, Razzaz noted that the right to freedom of expression does not mean blocking roads and attacking public property.

In response to a question on whether there will be a new elections law, Razzaz underlined the need for a nationwide dialogue on all electoral systems and party-list proportional representation so that all notes received can be translated into projects. "We are open to all suggestions."

Razzaz said that the Jordanian democratic model should reflect the diverse national identity and the Kingdom's constants, including the King and the Constitution, Petra reported.

"Jordan will be a model of democracy in the region if we reach a civilised formula to manage the differences, renew laws and enhance monitoring tools on the government's performance."

On the general pardon draft law, Razzaz said that the bill needs to balance the rights of the victim and victimiser under the umbrella of the law.

For their part, political party representatives call for a new elections law based on a party-list proportional representation system and more efforts towards combating corruption and enhancing the rule of law, Petra reported.

