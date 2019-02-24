Jordan Prepares to Hold Arab Parliamentary Meet
Foreign Ministers pose for a group picture during the preparatory meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers ahead of the 28th Summit of the Arab League in Riyadh. (AFP)
Follow >
Click here to add Inter-Parliamentary Union as an alert
Disable alert for Inter-Parliamentary Union,
Click here to add Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union as an alert
Disable alert for Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union
Preparatory meetings for the Jordanian-hosted 29th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU) kicked off on Saturday.
The conference, themed “Jerusalem is the Eternal Capital of the State of Palestine”, will be hosted by the Jordanian Lower House slated for March 3-4, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
During the conference, special committees affiliated with the union will discuss the proposed amendments to the APU charter along with possible pilot projects for laws on “woman and children” and “terrorism”, which would have to be approved by the union’s executive committee.
In its 25th session, the APU’s executive committee is due to hold a meeting next Thursday to refer their notes to the heads of the Arab parliamentary delegations.
The conference’s agenda includes discussing the executive committee’s reports, regional situations, Arab status quo, passing a final statement for the conference and honouring the winners of the Arab Parliamentary Excellence Award.
Founded in 1974, the APU is an international organisation that aims at strengthening contacts and dialogue among Arab parliamentarians in order to coordinate Arab activities at various international forums, according to the APU’s website.
The Syrian People’s Assembly Speaker Hammoudeh Sabbagh has also recently confirmed the Syrian parliamentary delegation’s participation in the upcoming Jordanian-hosted conference.
MP Qais Ziadin told the Jordan Times on Thursday that the invitation to Sabbagh came from the union, but Jordan “lobbied and pushed towards inviting Syria”.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Jordan’s King Abdullah II issues decree to hold parliamentary elections
- EU - Cyprus Joint Parliamentary Committee to hold 21st meeting in Nicosia
- Arab Industry and Trade Ministers to meet in Jordan
- Lebanese PM Holds Talks in Jordan on Peace Process, Arab Summit
- Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States holds preparatory meeting to coordinate for Iftah Ya Simsim initiative