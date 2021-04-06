Jordan: Prince Hamzeh Vows Loyalty to King Abdullah, The Hashemite Legacy

After His Majesty King Abdullah’s decision to resolve matters surrounding HRH Prince Hamzeh and the developments of the past two days within the Royal Hashemite Family, and after King Abdullah entrusted HRH Prince Hassan to undertake this, Prince Hassan reached out to Prince Hamzeh, who reiterated his commitment to the Hashemite tradition and the course of action entrusted by His Majesty to Prince Hassan, according to a Royal Court statement.

Prince Hassan met with Prince Hamzeh — in the presence of Their Royal Highnesses Princes Hashim Bin Al Hussein, Talal Bin Muhammed, Ghazi Bin Muhammed, and Rashid Bin El Hassan — at Prince Hassan’s residence on Monday, where Prince Hamzeh signed the following letter:

“In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful,

Throughout their glorious history, the Hashemites have epitomised an approach to governance based on justice, mercy and compassion, with the goal of serving the nation, its mission and principles. The Hashemites have always been upholders of a mission and builders of the future, who have devoted themselves to serving the homeland and its people.



The responsibility is vested today in His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, following in the footsteps of the ancestors, reinforcing the foundations of a dear homeland governed by its Constitution and laws, fortified by the awareness and cohesion of its people, and impenetrable due to its enduring national institutions; which has enabled Jordan to face all dangers and challenges, conquering them with help and grace of God.

The national interest must remain above all else, and we must all stand behind His Majesty the King in his efforts to safeguard Jordan and its national interests, and ensure the best for the Jordanian people, in accordance with the Hashemite legacy of dedication to serving the nation and supporting the head of the family and the leader of the homeland, may God protect him.

In light of the developments over the past two days, I put myself at the disposal of His Majesty the King, and I reaffirm that I will always remain committed to the covenant of the ancestors, loyal to their legacy, following in their footsteps, devoted to their path and mission, and to His Majesty the King; and committed to the Constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. And I will always remain the supporter of His Majesty the King and his Crown Prince.

God says in the Holy Koradn: “O you who believe, obey God, and obey the Messenger and those in authority among you. If you should quarrel about anything, refer it to God and the Messenger, if you believe in God and the Last Day; that is better and more excellent in interpretation.” [An-Nisa 59].”

