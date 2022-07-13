  1. Home
  3. Jordan Public Prosecutor Orders Detention of 8 People Due to Aqaba Gas Leak

Gas Leak
The Public Prosecutor on Thursday heard the testimony of  25 witnesses in the case of the Aqaba toxic gas leak, which resulted in the death of several people.

The public prosecutor ordered the detention of eight people at the correctional and rehabilitation centres on charges of causing death, causing harm and damage against another’s property, as well as violation of the management system of hazardous materials and waste issued under the Environment Protection Act, Secretary General of the Judicial Council Judge Walid Kanakriya said.

Kanakriya, who is also the council spokesperson, said that investigation is entering its final stages, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.  

The Public Prosecutor had previously heard from 135 witnesses, including the injured and family members of the victims. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

