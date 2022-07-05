Jordan's Port Workers End Strike After Gas Leak Blast in Aqaba

Port workers of the Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management (ACPOM) on Monday resumed work at all of the company's docks after ending a strike, head of the Ports Workers' Union Ahmed Amayreh said.

Workers have been on strike since last Monday following the toxic gas leak incident, the Jordan News Agency Petra, reported.

The union decided to end the strike, calling on the worker's return to their jobs, as an understanding was reached with the newly appointed director general, Amayreh noted.

Hundreds of port workers have staged a strike in Jordan after the prime minister sacked several officials over a deadly gas leak.



A tank of chlorine gas fell as it was being loaded by crane onto a ship in the Red Sea port of Aqaba last Monday.



At least 13 people were killed. pic.twitter.com/Vz3uALV3RW — DW News (@dwnews) July 3, 2022

During a meeting that brought union members with the new director general, who was appointed on Monday, it was agreed that all workers return to work in all the port's facilities after some of their demands were met, Petra quoted him as saying.



He added that it was agreed that additional safety measures will be provided at the port's terminals and yards, a JD30-emission allowance will be paid as of this month, as well as 3 per cent of the company's profits will be disbursed annually, while other demands have been shelved.

This article has been adapted from its original source.