Jordan Registers 11 New Covid Cases; This is The First Time in Weeks

The Kingdom on Thursday registered 11 coronavirus cases, increasing the tally to 484 since the outbreak of the crisis in Jordan, according to Health Minister Saad Jaber.

During the daily press briefing from the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, Jaber said that all of the new cases are relatives of a truck driver who was confirmed to be infected on Wednesday in Mafraq. He noted that the area was isolated and will continue a full quarantine for 14 days.

Following the infection of a nurse in contact with the truck driver, who works at the Northern Badia Hospital, the Health Ministry on Wednesday started precautionary measures, including sterilising the hospital and running tests on the staff, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

A medical source said that the hospital has developed an integrated plan to handle the situation, adding that the patients who were in the hospital have been transferred to Mafraq Public Hospital, a measure taken to protect their health and prevent the breakout of the infectious virus, according to Petra.

Jaber noted that four people in the Kingdom recovered and left hospitals on Thursday, leaving 65 patients still receiving necessary treatment.

Epidemiological investigation teams on Thursday implemented a total of 4,624 tests nationwide, raising the number since the beginning of the pandemic in the Kingdom to 101,734, Jaber noted.

The minister said that 14 teams on Friday will head to Mafraq to conduct random tests on citizens so as to detect any possible cases.

He stressed the importance of observing social distancing and washing hands, as well as wearing masks.

Also speaking during the briefing, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said that, in light of these developments, the government decided to continue applying the odd-even system for vehicles until further notice.

Adaileh also mentioned violations committed by some students in the quarantine areas, noting that appropriate measures have been taken against them.

In line with the government decision to allow all economic sectors to reopen, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Omar Razzaz decided to allow the resumption of work at the Amman Stock Exchange as of Sunday, Adaileh noted.

He said that the government is currently considering increasing the number of inter-governorate movement permits for humanitarian purposes to 5,000, for which people can apply at http://one.gov.jo.