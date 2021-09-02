Jordan Reports 11 COVID-19 Deaths, 965 New Cases

Jordanian government announced on Wednesday, 11 COVID-19 deaths and 965 virus cases were in the Kingdom, increasing the caseload to 798,091.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 10,422, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 3.04 per cent.



A total of 31,771 virus tests were also conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 9,287,040, according to the statement.

The statement added that 782 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Wednesday, making the total number of recoveries to stand at 776,163 after finishing the 14-day quarantine period.

The statement added that there are currently 11,506 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 85 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 574, the statement said, adding that 94 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 8 per cent, ICU beds reached 20 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 10 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 17 per cent, 25 per cent for ICUs and 11 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 11 per cent, 15 per cent for ICUs and 11 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 432 infections in Amman, 117 in Irbid, 34 in Balqa, 125 in Zarqa, six in Madaba, 33 in Aqaba, 21 in Mafraq, 42 in Jerash, 18 in Ajloun, 19 in Karak, 49 in Tafileh and 53 in Maan.

