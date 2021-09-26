Jordan Reports 16 COVID-19 Deaths

Jordanian government announced registering 16 COVID-19 deaths and 438 new cases in the Kingdom on Saturday, rising the caseload to 818,796.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 10,669, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 2.64 per cent.

A total of 16,587 virus tests were also conducted on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 9,932,178, according to the statement.

The statement added that 883 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 795,832.

The statement added that there are currently 12,295 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 52 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 484, the statement said, adding that 44 recovered patients left hospitals.



On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 8 per cent, ICU beds reached 23per cent, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 13 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 14 per cent, 26 per cent for ICUs and 9 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 8 per cent, 13 per cent for ICUs and 13per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 134 in Amman, 91 in Irbid, 57in Zarqa, 52 in Aqaba, 20 in Tafileh, 18 in Balqa, 16 in Maan, 15 in Jerash, 13 in Karak, 11 in Ajloun, 7 in Mafraq and 4 in Ramtha District, while no cases were reported in Petra and Madaba.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 3,668,113 while 3,235,830 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,110,070.

This article has been adapted from its original source.