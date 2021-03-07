Jordan Reports 38 Covid-19 Deaths, 3,481 Cases

Thirty-eight COVID-19 deaths and 3,481 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, increasing the caseload to 421,415, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 4,900, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 2,196 infections in Amman, 352 in Irbid, including 12 in Ramtha District, 14 in Mafraq, 124 in Zarqa, 310 in Balqa, 112 in Karak, 44 in Ajloun, 36 in Aqaba, 12 in Madaba, 109 in Jerash and 46 in Maan, while no cases were reported in Tafileh.

The statement added that there are currently 53,750 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 280 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 2,086, the statement said, adding that 80 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Friday totalled 1,599, registering an occupancy rate of 35 per cent, while a total of 415 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 40 per cent.

A total of 196 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 20 per cent.

The statement added that 3,917 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 362,765.

A total of 25,952 virus tests were also conducted on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 4,822,160, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 13.41 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its awareness campaigns and register for receiving the vaccine.

This article has been adapted from its original source.