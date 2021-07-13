Jordan Reports 'Alarming' Spike in COVID Infections

Health Minister Feras Al Hawari on Monday described the increase in coronavirus cases as “alarming”, highlighting concerns about the possibility of the pandemic re-spreading.

Hawari stressed the necessity of full compliance with defence orders related to the preventive measures. He urged people to take extreme caution to avoid the risk of coronavirus infection.

In a ministry statement he pointed out that the rate of positive cases has experienced growth over the past few days, reaching 3.72 per cent Monday compared with only 1.8 per cent several weeks ago.

The minister expressed concern over the increase in coronavirus infections from 569 cases on Sunday to 767 Monday. The minister warned of the exacerbation of the epidemiological situation after relative stability at the end of the virus’ second wave, he said.

He pointed out that this increase calls for people to take the initiative to receive the vaccine to immunise themselves, their families and community.

The health minister emphasised the importance of registering to receive the vaccine, as it is considered key to preventing the coronavirus. He underlined that the vaccine is safe and effective.

The minister pointed out that the Ministry of Health has recently made the vaccine available without registration for anyone over 30 and for the most vulnerable age group, those over 50 years old.

