Jordan sentences 3 to death on terror charges

ALBAWABA - Jordan's State Security Court (SSC) sentenced three people to death and eight others were handed down up to 20 years in jail for participating in a terrorist operation in the town of Salt in 2018.

Three others were cleared of all charges by the SSC on Wednesday as the judges said the terrorists were charged for terrifying and threatening society and claiming the lives of a number of members of the armed forces and security services.

أحكام بالإعدام.. محكمة أمن الدولة الأردنية تسدل الستار على ملف "خلية السلط الإرهابية"...

تابع #العربية_الأردن pic.twitter.com/0bbRbNIv2d — العربية الأردن (@AlarabiyaJordan) February 22, 2023

Defendants were also accused of creating explosives for use in terrorist operations, funding terrorist organizations, endorsing terrorist ideologies, joining terrorist organizations, and selling as well as transporting weapons and ammunition, among others.

In August 2018, Jordan's security forces raided a building and clashed with the group leading to the death of four officers.

The group was linked to an earlier terrorist attack where an explosive device was used against a police vehicle in the nearby town of Fuhais, killing an officer and injuring six others.