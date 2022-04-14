Jordan Slams Israeli Violations at Al Aqsa Mosque

Jordan on Wednesday condemned extremists’ calls to intensify incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, warning against allowing any violation of the sanctity of the mosque, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has said that Isr*eli actions in Jerusalem, mainly at Al-Aqsa Mosque, will lead to "uncontrollable escalation. pic.twitter.com/3YETVgGsBM — Palestine Culture (@PalestineCultu1) April 13, 2022

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Haytham Abu Al Foul stressed the need to respect the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its shrines, urging to end all procedures that hinder worshippers’ access to Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The extremists' storming and provocative actions represent a violation to the historical and legal status quo and international law, he said.



All Israeli unilateral measures aimed at denying Christians the right to free and unrestricted access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre are rejected and denounced, he added, calling for ending all provocative actions that inflame the tension, hatred and violence.