Jordan thwarts infiltration attempt, killing 1 suspect

ALBAWABA - In a statement issued later on Tuesday, Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) announced that personnel stationed in the southern military zone on Monday foiled an infiltration attempt by three individuals, resulting in the death of one infiltrator.

The statement said that Border Guards applied the rules of engagement, and arrested the three infiltrators who are Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Georgian nationals.

One individual was found to be unconscious. He received first aid before being transferred to the Prince Ali bin Al Hussein Military Hospital in Karak, where he was pronounced dead. The other two were referred to the relevant authorities.

The statement said that the JAF personnel are committed to dealing with infiltration and smuggling attempts with a firm determination to protect Jordan’s borders and national security.

On August 2, JAF forces foiled an unlawful Israeli infiltration attempt into Jordanian territory. The suspect was captured and turned over to the appropriate authorities.