Jordan and Turkey Stress Precedence of Palestinian Cause

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday discussed practical measures towards expanding cooperation as per the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two ministers also addressed follow-up procedures for the outcomes of the summit held by the King and Erdogan back in February in Istanbul, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Safadi and Cavusoglu highlighted continued efforts to enhance bilateral relations, expand economic cooperation and further coordination on regional issues.

Safadi and his counterpart said the relevant ministries have completed talks on signing an economic and trade cooperation agreement, among other accords in various fields.

The two ministers also reviewed ways to overcome the challenges posed by regional developments to achieve security and stability.

The Palestinian cause was at the forefront of discussions, which also went over the status quo in Syria, Iraq, Libya, the Arab Gulf and counterterrorism efforts, according to the statement.

Safadi and Cavusoglu stressed their two countries’ united stance on the precedence of the Palestinian cause, underlining a two-state solution as the only way to end the occupation and ensure the creation of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.





Safadi and his counterpart stressed the centrality of Jerusalem and its significance to Arab and Muslim nations, reiterating the necessity of maintaining the legal and historic status quo of the Holy City and its Muslim and Christian sites.

During the meeting, Cavusoglu affirmed the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship in protecting Jerusalem’s holy sites under the leadership of King Abdullah.

Safadi expressed appreciation for Turkey’s stance on Jerusalem and for the constant coordination of joint efforts to protect the Holy City and its identity.

The two ministers assured the continuation of efforts to secure UNRWA’s financial needs so it can continue serving Palestinian refugees as part of its UN-mandated role.

Safadi and Cavusoglu stressed the need to enhance efforts seeking to resolve the Syrian crisis through a political solution, which preserves the country’s unity and cohesion, restores security and stability, achieves national reconciliation and sets the stage for the voluntary return of the refugees.

Safadi and his counterpart highlighted the importance of Iraq’s victory against terrorism, achieved through sacrifice, pointing to the importance of supporting Iraq’s reconstruction efforts.

The two ministers underscored the necessity of de-escalation in the Arab Gulf and its mitigation through dialogue.

Safadi and Cavusoglu also stressed the need to reach a political solution to end the crisis in Libya, ensure its unity and achieve security and stability.

They affirmed the continuation and coordination of counterterrorism efforts, adding that joint efforts will also continue in service of both countries.

