Jordan Virus Toll is 9,130 With 104 Deaths

A total of 104 COVID-19 deaths and 9,130 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the caseload to 562,857, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s Covid-19 death toll to 6,181, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, stood at nearly 18.96 per cent, compared with 19.7 per cent reported on Tuesday.

A total of 48,151 virus tests were also conducted on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 5,617,586, according to the statement.

The statement added that 8,300 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 456,188.

The statement added that there are currently 100,488 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.



A total of 514 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 3,372, the statement said, adding that 374 recovered patients left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 49 per cent, ICU beds reached 72 per cent, while occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 35 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 70 per cent, 76 per cent for ICUs and 47 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation beds occupancy rate of 36 per cent, 31 per cent for ICUs and 24 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 3,627 infections in Amman, 1,375 in Irbid, including 107 in Ramtha district, 664 in Balqa, 1,383 in Zarqa, 224 in Madaba, 391 in Aqaba, 338 in Mafraq, 196 in Jerash, 265 in Ajloun, 310 in Karak, 181 in Tafileh and 176 in Maan, including 38 cases in Petra District.