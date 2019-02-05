Jordan Warns Failure to Solve Israeli-Palestinian Threatens Regional Stability

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (Twitter)

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday warned that failure in efforts to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the two-state solution would be the most serious threat to regional stability.

As quoted by a Foreign Ministry statement, Safadi also warned at a meeting between Arab foreign ministers and EU officials in Brussels that the situation in Palestine might explode in the absence of prospects of solution to the Mideast conflict and continued Israeli unilateral acts, including the building of illegal settlements on Palestinian lands.

He urged participants in the meeting to send a collective message indicating their commitment to working for finding a horizon for permanent peace that guarantees Palestinians their legitimate rights and prevents their sentiments of frustration and despair to take root as the status quo continues and the already-volatile situation, consequently, blows up.

Safadi was in Brussels to attend the meeting that brought together foreign ministers from Arab and European states in preparation for the inaugural EU-Arab League summit, slated to be hosted by Egypt in Sharm El Sheikh on February 24-25.

In his remarks at the meeting, the foreign minister outlined Jordan’s position on regional issues and matters of interest to both sides, stressing the need to end crises through political solutions and to fight terror within a holistic approach.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the top diplomat met separately with Arab and European peers on issues of mutual interest.

These included EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, with whom he discussed support for UNRWA, the upcoming London conference to support Jordan’s economy and the Syrian crisis.

He also met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva, Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney, German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen and Slovenian State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Simona Leskovar.

Safadi also met with his Arab counterparts Sameh Shoukry of Egypt, Palestinian Riyad Malki, Moroccan Nasser Bourita and Lebanon’s Jibran Bassil, in addition to Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

