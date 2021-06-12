  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Jordan Woman Kidnaped in Libya, Foreign Ministry Follows up

Jordan Woman Kidnaped in Libya, Foreign Ministry Follows up

Published June 12th, 2021 - 08:39 GMT
bedouin dresses in Jordan
bedouin dresses in Jordan (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The Libyan authorities, al-Fayez added, assured that the woman is now in a safe place while measures are being taken against the perpetrators.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday said it was following on information it received two days ago that a Jordanian woman was kidnapped and assaulted in Libya.

Daifallah al-Fayez, the ministry spokesman, said contacts are underway with the Libyan embassy in Amman which affirmed that Libyan authorities are aware of the incident and have already taken the necessary legal and security measures.

Also ReadSave The Children: 51 Kids Kidnapped in Mozambique in 2020Save The Children: 51 Kids Kidnapped in Mozambique in 2020



The Libyan authorities, al-Fayez added, assured that the woman is now in a safe place while measures are being taken against the perpetrators.


While thanking Libyan authorities for their quick response, the spokesman indicated that investigations into the incident are still in preliminary stages, emphasizing that the ministry's priority at the current stage is to ensure the safety and security of the Jordanian woman and that the perpetrators are brought to account.

Also ReadSave The Children: 51 Kids Kidnapped in Mozambique in 2020Spanish Newspaper Video Depicts Kidnapping of Saudi Princess from a Year Ago

This article has been adapted from its original source.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:AmmanLibyaBenghazi

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2021 Petra News Agency, All Rights Reserved

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...