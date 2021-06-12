Jordan Woman Kidnaped in Libya, Foreign Ministry Follows up

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday said it was following on information it received two days ago that a Jordanian woman was kidnapped and assaulted in Libya.



Daifallah al-Fayez, the ministry spokesman, said contacts are underway with the Libyan embassy in Amman which affirmed that Libyan authorities are aware of the incident and have already taken the necessary legal and security measures.





The Libyan authorities, al-Fayez added, assured that the woman is now in a safe place while measures are being taken against the perpetrators.

Horrific Facebook video shows militiamen rape, torture Jordanian woman in Libya's Benghazi https://t.co/tH1Wqp9NSf — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) June 11, 2021



While thanking Libyan authorities for their quick response, the spokesman indicated that investigations into the incident are still in preliminary stages, emphasizing that the ministry's priority at the current stage is to ensure the safety and security of the Jordanian woman and that the perpetrators are brought to account.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

