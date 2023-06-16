Jordanian army downs armed drone from Syria

Albawaba - The Jordanian military intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle carrying weapons, which was attempting to cross the border from Syrian territories into Jordanian territories, according to a statement by a military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces.

The interception was carried out by Border Guard forces in coordination with military security agencies within the Eastern Military Zone, and the drone was shot down after being detected attempting an unauthorized entry into Jordanian airspace.

The responsible military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces stated: "Border Guard forces, in coordination with the military security agencies, detected an unauthorized attempt by an unmanned aerial vehicle to cross the border from Syrian territories into Jordanian territories, and it was shot down within Jordanian territory," as stated on the Jordanian Army's website.

The source added, "After shooting down the drone, it was found to be carrying multiple weapons, and the seized items were handed over to the competent authorities," according to the statement.

The source affirmed that "the Jordanian Armed Forces will continue to deal firmly and decisively with any threat to the border fronts and any attempts to undermine the nation's security and intimidate its citizens," according to the agency.