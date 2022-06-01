Jordanian Foreign Minister Meets Palestinian President

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday delivered a letter from His Majesty King Abdullah to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a meeting in Ramallah.

The letter, which comes within the framework of continuous Jordanian-Palestinian consultation and coordination, focused on joint efforts that have been exerted to support Palestinians entitled to their full legitimate rights, a Foreign Ministry statement quoted Safadi as saying.

During the meeting attended by Director of the General Intelligence Department (GID) Ahmad Hosni, Abbas referred to the Israeli escalation in occupied Palestinian territories, focusing on occupied Jerusalem and its holy sites, discussing efforts for de-escalation and to find a real “political horizon” towards a just peace.

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said the Palestinian leadership would take measures to confront the Israeli escalation against the Palestinians. Abbas made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with visiting Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in the West pic.twitter.com/Sr86OqFaQS — Deccan News (@Deccan_Cable) June 1, 2022

Extending appreciation towards the Kingdom's unwavering support and efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah to stand by Palestinians and fulfil their rights to a free, independent and sovereign state on the basis of the two-state solution, Abbas highlighted the Hashemite Custodianship’s role in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

In a joint press statement with Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Executive Committee Secretary Hussein Sheikh, Safadi warned against aggravating the situation.

Stressing that violating the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, cementing the occupation, building settlements, confiscating land and displacing Palestinians do not yield any peace, Safadi urged finding a real “political horizon” to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.

The prospects for peace are absent due to Israeli actions and decisions, pushing the entire region towards an outbreak of conflict, he said.

Safadi called for collaborating with regional countries, the US, the EU, and all influential forces in the world to convey one message: To either proceed with a path that would only worsen the situation or resume “a real political process” that meets all the legitimate rights of Palestinians.

Palestinians are ready to engage in “a real political process”, Safadi stressed, calling on Israel to join the process and partake in “serious and effective negotiations” in order to resolve the conflict and achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution that has no alternative.

Jordan and His Majesty King Abdullah have never ceased to support Palestinians and prevent the situation from deteriorating in order to achieve peace.

“Everyone seeks peace, but the peace we want can only begin by stopping all illegal Israeli measures that undermine the two-state solution and all chances of achieving a comprehensive and just peace,” Safadi affirmed.

Safadi emphasised the need for Israel to stop building and expanding settlements as well as the attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, and respect its historical and legal status quo.

He underlined the role of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites, noting that the King has harnessed all efforts and capabilities of the Kingdom in order to protect the holy sites and their Arab, Islamic and Christian identity.

Safadi called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in this regard and protect international law and resolutions.

In order to achieve peace, occupied Jerusalem must be liberated as the capital of the independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, he said.

“The sovereignty over Jerusalem is Palestinian. The custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites is Hashemite, but the responsibility to protect Jerusalem and its sanctities is a Palestinian, Jordanian, Arab, Islamic and international responsibility,” Safadi said.

Jerusalem holds a great status in the Arab and Islamic worlds, Safadi noted, adding that Israeli measures provoke the feelings of more than 1.2 billion Muslims.

Discussion with President Abbas shed light on “the critical, decisive moment”, in which the situation cannot continue as it is now, Safadi said, warning against “the catastrophic results of Israel’s provocations, attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque and radicalisation on the region and the world”, according to the statement.

Replying to a question, Safadi said that the attacks on Islamic holy sites as well as the incidents that took place in occupied Jerusalem constitute an unprecedented escalation as it disregards international legitimacy resolutions, “gambling” the right of the whole region to live in peace.

Attacks on Jerusalem and its holy sites are the utmost provocation to the feelings of people in the Arab and Islamic worlds, Muslims and Christians, the foreign minister said.

“Consecrating the occupation is an equivalent to killing peace,” Safadi commented, while ending it in accordance with international law, on the basis of the concept of land for peace, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestine that exists in security and peace alongside Israel is the path for peace, he added.

“We need to restore confidence in the political process after people lost hope in its feasibility,” Safadi said, noting that this can be materialised through returning immediately to serious and effective negotiations simultaneously to stopping all illegal measures.

He reiterated that the one-state solution is out of the question.

Safadi said that the Kingdom is working continuously and in permanent coordination with Palestine, Arab countries, the US and international partners to “revive” efforts to achieve peace.

For his part, Sheikh welcomed Safadi on his visit carrying a message from His Majesty King Abdullah to Abbas, which reflects Jordanian solidarity and mutual agreement with the Palestinian side in the face of the dangerous and inconsistent Israeli escalation.

Jordan and Palestine view this escalation as a threat to the security, stability and peace in Palestine and the entire region, he said, adding that Israel bears full responsibility for causing this escalation and providing a political cover for extremists who desecrate Christian and Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem.

Palestine and Jordan have agreed to continue their joint action at all levels, whether in bilateral coordination or direct contacts with all Arab and regional countries as well as the international community, he indicated.

A series of intensive contacts will be conducted immediately after this meeting by both sides with all the concerned parties at the regional and international levels to put an end to Israeli escalatory policies and exert pressure on the Israeli government, as the future portends great danger in light of the continuation of this policy, Sheikh said.

He concluded his speech by extending thanks to His Majesty King Abdullah and voicing appreciation of Safadi’s visit which comes as part of the permanent, joint coordination between both countries.

On the Palestinian side, the meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Head of the General Intelligence Service Maj. Gen. Majed Faraj, and Deputy Prime Minister Nabil Abu Rudeina.

