Jordanian People in Solidarity With Jerusalem

Jordanians rally in solidarity with Jerusalem (Twitter)

Hundreds of Jordanians took to the streets of downtown Amman on Friday to express their solidarity with Jerusalem.

Following the Friday prayer at Al Husseini Mosque, rallying demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the Hashemite Custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Demonstrators also called on Arab leaders on the eve of their summit in Tunisia to unify and intensify efforts to protect Palestine and support Jordan's custodianship.

Participants, who held Jordanian flags as they proceeded, also called for breaking the more-than-decade-long Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Urging the government to follow the Lower House's suit, demonstrators called for scrapping the 2016 gas deal between Jordan’s National Electric Power Company and Israel.

In a session last week, the House has declared its "utter rejection” of the deal, with House Speaker Atef Tarawneh saying that all segments of society and MPs reject the gas deal signed with the "Zionist entity" and requesting that the agreement be "cancelled at any cost".

The government then decided to refer the gas deal with Israel to the Constitutional Court.

