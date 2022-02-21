Jordanian PM Khasawneh Contracts Corona on Official Egypt Visit

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Jordan's Prime Minister Dr Bishr Al-Khasawneh has contracted the Covid-19 virus while on an official visit to Cairo according to the Jordan Petra News Agency

This was confirmed by the Jordan Minister of State for Information Affairs Faisal Al-Shboul who is the government spokesman. 

The Prime Minister was tested and it proved positive after presiding over the meetings of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee with his Egyptian counterpart, Mustafa Madbouly. 


Al-Shbool added  there was no symptoms accompanying the infection but in light of the further official meetings  were canceled, including the meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.


The Prime Minister will be subject, upon his return, to home isolation, according to the established health protocol.
 

