Jordanian PM Khasawneh Contracts Corona on Official Egypt Visit

ALBAWABA - Jordan's Prime Minister Dr Bishr Al-Khasawneh has contracted the Covid-19 virus while on an official visit to Cairo according to the Jordan Petra News Agency.

This was confirmed by the Jordan Minister of State for Information Affairs Faisal Al-Shboul who is the government spokesman.

The Prime Minister was tested and it proved positive after presiding over the meetings of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee with his Egyptian counterpart, Mustafa Madbouly.



Al-Shbool added there was no symptoms accompanying the infection but in light of the further official meetings were canceled, including the meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.



The Prime Minister will be subject, upon his return, to home isolation, according to the established health protocol.

