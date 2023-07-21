A Jordanian world food program employee fatally shot in Yemen

ALBAWABA- Medical sources report a tragic incident in the city of Turbah, south of Taiz, Yemen, where an unidentified gunman took the life of a Jordanian employee working with the World Food Program (WFP).

The fatal shooting occurred when the victim was leaving a restaurant in the city. The victim, identified as Moayedi Hamidi, the head of the WFP team, was assassinated while having his lunch. The incident prompted significant security and military movements in Taiz governorate. Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and further details are yet to be disclosed.