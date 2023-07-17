UN hands over Nautica ship to Yemen, averting environmental catastrophe

ALBAWABA- Today, the United Nations officially handed over the vessel "Nautica," which replaces the Safer tanker, signifying a significant step towards averting an environmental disaster in the Red Sea.

The handover ceremony took place aboard the Nautica, now renamed "Yemen," with the presence of Houthi armed authorities in control of Sana'a. The operation aims to pump 1.14 million barrels of crude oil from the decaying FSO Safer to the Nautica, a vessel that the UN has referred to as a "ticking time bomb."

UN resident coordinator for Yemen David Gressly (R) and Edrees al-Shami (2nd-R) the Houthi-appointed executive general manager of SEPOC, sign documents on board the UN-owned Nautica vessel off the coast of Yemen's port of Hodeida on July 17, 2023. (AFP)

Despite the ongoing conflict in Yemen, the ceremony highlighted the UN's cooperation with the Houthi armed group. The UN had hoped for a low-key event, but the Houthi officials invited various high-ranking officials and journalists. The ship transfer was organized with the participation of all parties involved in Yemen's conflict, and the UN emphasizes that it now belongs to the Yemeni people.

However, Houthi officials claim that it will now be under their control. The Nautica, purchased by the UN in March, is in good condition and expected to begin pumping oil from the Safer later this week, potentially preventing a disastrous oil spill in the region.