Jordan's Beirut Expats Vote in The Lebanese Parliamentary Elections

Turnout for the Lebanese parliamentary elections, which took place of Friday, among the Lebanese community in Jordan, reached 60 per cent, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib announced, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a press conference, Bou Habib said 483 Lebanese voters had registered to cast ballots, and the Lebanese embassy in Amman had devoted a polling centre and two stations for this purpose.

Chargé d'Affaires of Lebanese Embassy in Jordan George Fadel for MTV: The electoral process is going perfectly, smoothly, and calmly, and people are excited about voting; turnout was weak in the morning due to weather conditions — MTV English News (@MTVEnglishNews) May 6, 2022

Turnout worldwide reached about 59 per cent, while it hit 56 per cent in the last parliamentary elections in 2018, he pointed out.

On Tuesday, the first phase of the elections for the Lebanese expatriates took place, which included Jordan and eight Arab countries, in addition to Iran.



