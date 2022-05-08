  1. Home
Jordan's Beirut Expats Vote in The Lebanese Parliamentary Elections

Published May 8th, 2022 - 07:59 GMT
60% of Lebanese expatriates in Jordan cast ballots for parliamentary elections
A Lebanese woman displays her ink-stained finger after voting at the Lebanese embassy in Riyadh during parliamentary elections on May 6, 2022. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)
60% of Lebanese expatriates in Jordan cast ballots for parliamentary elections

Turnout for the Lebanese parliamentary elections, which took place of Friday, among the Lebanese community in Jordan, reached 60 per cent, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib announced, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

In a press conference, Bou Habib said 483 Lebanese voters had registered to cast ballots, and the Lebanese embassy in Amman had devoted a polling centre and two stations for this purpose. 

Turnout worldwide reached about 59 per cent, while it hit 56 per cent in the last parliamentary elections in 2018, he pointed out. 

On Tuesday, the first phase of the elections for the Lebanese expatriates took place, which included Jordan and eight Arab countries, in addition to Iran.


