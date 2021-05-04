  1. Home
Jordan's Border Posts With Saudi Arabia, Syria Re-opened

Published May 4th, 2021 - 10:56 GMT
Jordan has closed borders crossings in August due to coronavirus pandemic
Vehicles arrive at the Jaber border crossing between Jordan and Syria. (AFP/ File Photo)
Travelers must present a negative PCR test result in order to be allowed entry.

Jordan has reopened two border posts with Saudi Arabia and Syria after they were closed in August for nine months due infected coronavirus staff, the interior ministry said on Monday.

Travelers must present a negative PCR test result in order to be allowed entry, Middle East daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported. They will also be required to take an additional test upon their arrival in Jordan, it added.

There are also strict limits on the number of people allowed in per day. The interior ministry said 200 people will be allowed to enter from Saudi Arabia through Al-Omari post, while a maximum of 150 can enter from Syria through the Jaber crossing.

 

“The Jaber post -- called Nassib on the Syrian side -- had only reopened in 2018 after being closed for several years due to Syria's war,” the report said.

Jordan has confirmed 1,272 new cases and 28 deaths in the past 24 hours.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

