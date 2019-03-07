Jordan's Custodianship Over Jerusalem a Must States Arab League

The Old City of Jerusalem (AFP/ File Photo)

The Arab League Council on Wednesday renewed its support for the Hashemite Custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, voicing its rejection of any Israeli attempt to tamper with this mandate.

At the conclusion of its 151st ordinary session held at the league’s Cairo headquarters, the council, which comprises the foreign ministers of member states, commended the efforts Jordan and His Majesty King Abdullah exert to defend the Holy City and its Arab-Islamic character, underlining the role of the Jordan-affiliated Awqaf Department, which runs Al Haram Al Sharif/Al Aqsa Mosque complex, and its steadfastness in the face of rejected Israeli measures.

The council cited the department’s insistence on opening Al Rahma Gate of the complex and all other gates in defiance of the occupation authorities’ orders, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

At the meeting, during which Jordan’s permanent representative at the Arab League and ambassador to Egypt, Ali Ayed, represented the Kingdom, the foreign ministers voiced their countries’ rejection of Israeli attempt to divide Al Aqsa Mosque complex's spatially and temporally.

They also expressed their rejection of Israeli attempts to take control of Islamic and Christian holy sites, as well as violations against the head and members of the Jerusalem Awqaf Department and attempting to hinder them from doing their jobs.

The council also listened to a briefing by UNRWA Commissioner General Pierre Krähenbühl on the financial difficulties facing the relief agency, thanking Jordan for its efforts to mobilise support for the organisation to survive the funding shortfall.

