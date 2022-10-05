Jordan's King Abdullah in Oman, Exchange Medals With Sultan Haitham

King Abdullah on Tuesday bestowed the Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahda (Order of the Renaissance) on Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, in recognition of his efforts to enhance the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Oman, and marking King Abdullah’s official visit to Oman.

The Bejewelled Order of Al Nahda is granted to kings, princes, and heads of states.

His Majesty King Abdullah II bestows the Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahda (Order of the Renaissance) on Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of #Oman. who bestows on His Majesty the Oman Civil Order of the First Class, in appreciation of the deep ties between #Jordan and Oman pic.twitter.com/gtj4AqyPKQ — RHC (@RHCJO) October 4, 2022





Sultan Haitham bestowed the Oman Civil Order of the First Class on His Majesty, one of the highest medals in Oman, in appreciation of His Majesty, and in recognition of the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

The exchange of medals took place at Al Alam Palace in Muscat, in the presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and the Honourable Lady Assayida Ahd Abdullah Al Busaidi, spouse of the sultan.

Sultan Haitham also hosted a dinner banquet in honour of His Majesty.

Crown Prince Al Hussein, the accompanying Jordanian delegation, Oman royal family members, and senior Omani officials attended the banquet.

